U.S. officials are moving closer to recommending that people should wear a cloth mask or facial covering in public settings like grocery stores to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The policy would be new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has for weeks said only medical professionals, those who are sick, or those caring for the sick needed to wear masks. But over the last week, as an escalating number of Americans tested positive for the virus, pressure has mounted for the agency to revise its recommendations.
Still, the agency would not be recommending everyone purchase medical-grade masks, as health systems worldwide are facing a massive shortage of protective equipment. Instead, they’re acknowledging that making a mask out of fabric or a T-shirt could help prevent carriers of the virus from spreading it if they cough or sneeze while in public, particularly before the onset of symptoms.
At a briefing Thursday, Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, described the new advisory, which has not yet been finalized, as “an additive piece,” saying a mask was not a replacement for social distancing and hand washing.
“We want to make sure everybody understands it’s not a substitute for the presidential guidelines that have already gone out,” she said.
The CDC recommendation would be significant in the United States, where there is less social acceptance of masking-wearing than in other countries. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who was the first member of Congress to explicitly endorse the campaign and has urged both Trump and the director of the CDC to revise official guidelines, said Wednesday “this is going to be about adopting a new social norm.”
He said other countries that have adopted mask-wearing policies, including the Czech Republic, it quickly becomes seen as anti-social to not don a facial covering in public. “That’s what I hope happens here,” he said.
The effect of a homemade mask is not certain. Some public health officials have warned that encouraging widespread mask use could lull the general public into complacency and give people a false sense of security, leading them to leave their homes for nonessential purposes.
Experts roundly agree that the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to stay home, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching the mouth, nose and eyes. Any use of a mask or facial covering, they say, should be in conjunction with social-distancing guidelines and efforts to stay at least six feet away from others.
Those pressuring the CDC to revise its guidelines though argued that some studies have showed that homemade masks can approach the effectiveness of disposable surgical masks if used properly and alongside good hand hygiene. In addition, new evidence suggests one in four people who have the coronavirus have no symptoms and could spread it.
Asked about whether all Americans should wear masks, President Donald Trump, who had initially indicated it isn’t necessary, said Thursday “if people wanted to wear them they can,” and suggested people use a scarf.
He indicated the new regulation would recommend, but not require, masks.
A campaign encouraging the public to wear masks, called #Masks4All, gained traction after a San Francisco-based research scientist argued in the Washington Post that “we should all wear masks — store-bought or homemade — whenever we’re out in public.”
And Sunday, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation that the CDC should provide information on how to make a mask at home. He said encouraging mask-wearing in public can be a good “interim step” to transition communities away from stay-at-home orders.
A simple mask can be made without sewing by tying together two layers of a cut-up cotton blend T-shirt and covering the face and nose with it, being sure to wash the covering after each use.
Staff writer Mensah Dean contributed to this article.