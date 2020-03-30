The pivot to retail involves more than changing delivery routes and delivering smaller, less-profitable orders. The distributors’ in-house butchers are not sending out whole sides of beef; instead, they are cutting proteins into household-ready portions. Where their restaurant customers must submit credit applications and are allowed to pay their bills within 15 or 30 days, these new retail customers must pay in advance. Distributors’ inventory lists typically are not neatly displayed on websites, sending customers to social media such as Instagram and Facebook, at least in these early days of the crisis.