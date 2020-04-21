As soon as Johns and Mitchell arrive, they suit up in the same protective gear as the nurses: an N95 mask and eye goggles, a blue gown, two pairs of gloves, two pairs of footies, and a hairnet. They stock their carts with bleach, anti-bacterial spray cleaners, washcloths, linens, toilet paper, tissues, microfiber mops, and wipes, then head up to the fifth floor. This used to be designated for heart patients. Now it’s for those battling the coronavirus. Some have tested positive. Others are awaiting results.