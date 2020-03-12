Whether terror or tragedy, acts of nature or man, disasters have proven over and over to bring out the best in us.
Even in the worst of times, that support and kindness — no matter how small — helps keep us sane. We depend on each other. We band together. We are kind to one another.
I want to hear from you. As we struggle to make sense of the coronavirus, have you committed a corona act of kindness. Have you witnessed one?
Maybe you grabbed a couple of extra canned goods for your elderly neighbor? Maybe you saw a stranger offer someone else a squirt of hand sanitizer? Or maybe you’re tipping your servers extra, knowing that their livelihoods depend on the people holed up in their homes?
No act is too big, or too small to share.