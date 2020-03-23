She wanted to check on her elderly neighbors, she said, but she also didn’t want to come in close contact with them. After talking with friends, the 31-year-old logged onto her computer and made a Facebook group to rally volunteers. Within days, more than 100 people from Chester County to Philadelphia signed up to help run errands and shop for others, she said, but they struggled to get the word out to people who might need the service. She said she plans to reach out to senior centers and nursing homes.