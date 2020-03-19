“Purchasing gift certificates from local businesses is helpful. But what really helps is loyalty to the local brick and mortar,” Bogosian said. "Going just a few times a year — for example, for Small Business Saturday — is not enough to keep the lights on. We understand that Amazon and other online stores are convenient and cheap. We (local business) may not always be the least expensive but it is important to understand that we pay taxes, employ our neighbors and are here for support. Being closed for two plus weeks is really going to impact us and our staff. I do hope that people will learn from this and support their local main street.”