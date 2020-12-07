Weiskopf said the La Jolla study did not analyze immune system differences among specific demographic groups. There are questions about how well groups that have suffered most with the coronavirus — people over 65 and those with obesity and other chronic health problems — develop immunity. These groups tend to have weaker immune systems that may not respond as well either to vaccines or the virus itself. While older people tend to get less benefit from flu shots than the young, vaccine experts have been heartened to see that they respond well to the most recent shingles vaccine, Shingrix.