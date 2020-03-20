Sales of medical marijuana spiked more than 20 percent nationwide last week to “an all-time high” analysts said, as patients flocked to dispensaries fearing that they would not be able to buy their cannabis in the event of a lock down.
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considered “essential businesses,” akin to pharmacies, and are not required to close.
“On March 11, when major news of the potential impact of COVID-19 indicated changes in lifestyle, buying patterns were at normal rates," said Ostap Rapeyko, a business intelligence analyst with Akerna. "However, a week later, on March 18, sales increased by 19.2% overall.”
Akerna is the parent company of MJ Freeway which provides sale tracing software to the marijuana industry. According to Rapeyko, medical cannabis sales were up 20.8 % recreational adult-use sales were up 11.6 percent. Sales of flower, the smokable form of cannabis, was up 22.6%; vapes — still reeling from a scare earlier this year — were up 9.7% and edibles were up 12.4%
In Akerna’s flash report, spokesperson D. Nikki Wheeler said demand for legal weed was at “an all time high.”
Chris Goldstein, an South Jersey organizer for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said the “traditional market,” that is, the underground marijuana economy, was “sustaining patients robustly” and had seen a spike in sales.
Unlike state-licenced marijuana dispensaries, many traditional dealers accept electronic forms of payment such as Paypal and Venmo, Goldstein said. In addition, those traditional dealers often make home deliveries.
Given the lines at dispensaries reported throughout the region, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considering relaxing regulations to allow for legal home deliveries or curbside pickup from dispensaries.
In Bellmawr, New Jersey on Tuesday, municipal police said more than 100 card-carrying patients were already in line at 6 a.m. at the Curaleaf dispensary. The queue later grew to 200 people and snaked around building, according to Chief William Walsh. Some of those customers -- including cancer patients -- waited three hours to pick up their medicines.
“They were hit unexpectedly,” Walsh said. “People were parking wherever they could and not always legally.”
Walsh said his officers arrested two brothers who got to the line too late.
“The dispensary said they weren’t going to take any more patients that night. The brothers threatened they would kill themselves if they couldn’t buy their marijuana and yelled profanities,” Walsh said. “They were charged with disorderly conduct.”
A Curaleaf spokeswoman said the dispensary chain was putting additional measures for line controle in place to minimize contact and enforce social distancing.
“We are also encouraging delivery, mobile ordering, express pickup and curbside delivery in the states where those options are available,” said Curaleaf’s Tracy Brady. Delivery, express pickup and curbside delivery are not yet available in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.