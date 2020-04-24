“The two things human beings crave are control and certainty,” said Ann Rosen Spector, a psychologist based in Philadelphia. “Whenever you have a loss of control or a great deal of uncertainty, anxiety is likely to increase. The pandemic is like that on steroids. No one knows where it is, no one knows who’s going to get it next, no one knows how to keep everyone in their world safe, and no one knows how long it’s going to last.”