Organizing dozens of meetings, talking daily with state health officials, answering phones ringing nonstop. Creating webpages, training first responders. Devising contingency plans for nursing homes, the homeless and Meals on Wheels.
County officials across the Philadelphia region say they routinely consider how to deal with infectious diseases like measles or whooping cough. But with millions of residents in their jurisdictions and the scope of the coronavirus outbreak still unclear, they’re readying for an even greater challenge.
“What we’re doing now,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, “is ramping up and preparing for what possibly could be a much larger volume of that type of work.”
No one in Pennsylvania has tested positive for coronavirus; as of Thursday there were two likely cases in New Jersey. But most officials around the region are preparing as if there was little doubt the virus was headed their way.
“It’s a fine line between, we want to take it real seriously, but we also don't want to incite panic,” said Bucks County Department of Health Director David Damsker. “It’s up to us to keep getting the message out [and] make decisions that are practical.”
Bucks was giving an update to hospital executives on Thursday; Camden County is briefing responders on next Wednesday; Montgomery County planned a public safety workshop later this month.
They have sprung into action, and this may be just the start.
“It’s evolving daily,” said Caryelle Lasher, Communicable Disease Unit Supervisor for the Camden County department of health.
Local officials say they coordinating with the state and other agencies. If a suspected coronavirus infection is identified, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will work with the affected county to announce the testing, and mechanisms for putting out public information or operating emergency centers can be activated.
If a local case is confirmed, officials will then attempt “contact tracing” — learning as much as possible about whom an infected person interacted with, then evaluating the risk to the broader public, said Jessica Caum, manager of the Philadelphia health department’s public health preparedness program.
In the event of a wider outbreak, a county’s health, emergency, and governing entities would decide whether a quarantine is required.
“We would certainly not make a decision like that lightly," said Arkoosh, "but on the other side, we don’t want to wait too long to make a decision like that.”
Philadelphia health officials say they coordinate with the city’s office of emergency management and health providers.
“Everything we’re doing is what we always do, maybe just a bit more of it,” said James Garrow, health department spokesperspn.
On Thursday, the City Council voted to hold hearings on Philadelphia’s preparedness.
“The City must be ready to handle an influx of testing demands, treatment needs and capacity issues, [and] emergency service preparations," said the resolution from Councilmember Allan Domb.
Delaware County has no health department. The newly elected Democratic county council’s plan to change that will take about two years. Still, the county has long-established protocols for emergency responders to deal with something like coronavirus, officials say.
“They have been working so long without a health department, they've been filling that gap,” said Delaware Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor. “They knew all the stakeholders they needed to contact.”
Officials in some counties said experience with past disease outbreaks such as Ebola helped fine-tune preparedness plans. “You put it into action now and you tweak based on the disease of the day,” Jeanne Casner, director of Chester County’s health department.
From toolkits to information hubs, every county is pushing information online and on social media.
“There’s so much guidance" from the Centers for Disease Control, said Jessica Caum, manager of the Philadelphia health department’s public health preparedness program. “We’re doing our best to consolidate the information we have. The more we can make that accessible on a local level, the better.”
Health departments say they are fielding an unusually high volume of calls from residents. Some officials urged folks to check the county or Center website first for basic information about coronavirus, but they said they hoped to answer as many questions as possible in hopes of spreading factual information throughout the community.
“If they call here and we can answer a question, that can be a measure of comfort to some people and that’s worthwhile,” said Anne Walters, director of the Camden County Health Department.
As county health officials follow CDC direction and follow rigorous protocols, responding to the potential crisis also requires tailoring responses.
Montgomery County’s Office of Public Health has increased regular and weekend staffing and is training people to be coronavirus educators in response to information requests piling up from community members. The county’s Census group has been designated to reach out to residents who don’t speak English and distribute information, Arkoosh said.
Delaware County’s medical reserve corps, a 519-person team, can be mobilized to distribute medication, vaccines, and emergency hospital supplies and already handed out protective masks to all police for use in coronavirus calls.
Multiple counties said they were preparing human services professionals to aid people with housing, mental health, food delivery, or other needs during an outbreak.
Camden County officials said that if there’s a large-scale outbreak, neighboring counties could share services, such as consolidating dispatchers at a central facility.
The counties also must plan what todo with their employees if a coronavirus outbreak lands. Montgomery County is ensuring its essential workers have the tablets, software, and remote-meeting apps that they’d need to work from home, Arkoosh said.
“The goal for government,” said Delaware County’s Taylor, “is to plan and make sure we have everything in place in case something does get bad. But we’re hoping that it doesn’t get as bad as people are fearing.”