New Jersey’s restaurants, hair salons, and non-essential shops will soon emerge from the coronavirus shutdown and open for business. But they won’t look like they did back in February.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that starting June 15, outdoor dining would be permitted at restaurants and retail stores could open at a limited capacity. Personal-care businesses, including hair salons and barber shops, can reopen with restrictions on June 22, and then gyms and health clubs can reopen at a later date.
“This will continue to be a phased-in restart,” he said. “Social distancing will continue to be the watchwords of the day, as will face masks."
With the relaxation of restrictions, New Jersey will move into the second stage of the governor’s four-step plan for bringing the state into a “new normal.”
The governor said the gradual reopening is "assuming we don’t see a precipitous backslide that would put the brakes on these plans.”
Murphy said he and other officials have worked to balance public health with economic concerns.
“Data determines dates," the governor said. "We have listened to every responsive voice, those who were saying we were acting too quickly and those who were saying we were acting too slowly.”