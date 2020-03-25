The nurse, who asked that her name not be used to avoid repercussions at work, has been self-quarantined since March 21 and so far feels fine. It took about six days after she was within six feet of the infected patient to learn that the person had tested positive for COVID-19. She didn’t directly touch the infected person, she said; remaining isolated until March 30 instead of going to work is a decision she made to protect other hospital staffers and patients just in case she’d picked up the virus.