You don’t want to put any part of your body — including your bum — on high-touch areas, said Dr. Heather Ruddock, a pediatrician at Advocare West Deptford Pediatrics. If you do lean on a pole or rest your hand on a ledge, don’t touch your face, Ruddock stressed. Carry some hand sanitizer or a few Clorox sheets with you in a plastic bag so you can wipe your hands immediately. And if you have to sit down on a bench, make sure it’s unoccupied so you can keep the proper 6-feet distance away, Wardle added.