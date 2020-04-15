Could the Pennsylvania legislature overturn Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure of nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus?
The short answer: It is unlikely.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Republican-backed bill that would broaden Gov. Tom Wolf’s definition of what constitutes an essential business, one that is allowed to remain open during the state’s coronavirus shutdown, with a 107-95 vote primarily down party lines.
Now, the bill moves on to the Republican-controlled state Senate, where it is also expected to pass and could do so as early as Wednesday. If it does, however, it would then land on the desk of Wolf, the Democratic governor who instituted the shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses in the first place.
If Wolf were to reject the bill, Republicans don’t have enough votes to override his veto.
So what’s the point of passing the bill at all? Here are answers to that and other questions you might have about the process.
The bill would provide a “COV-19 emergency mitigation plan for businesses," requiring the governor’s office to craft and publish guidelines for how establishments can operate while reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Businesses that comply can re-open.
The guidelines would have to be in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public health recommendations and the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommendations regarding what constitutes an “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.”
CISA’s guidelines are broader than Wolf’s. One of the ways it differs from the governor’s rules is that it identifies construction workers as critical employees. In Pennsylvania, all construction, with the exception of emergency repairs, has been halted during the shutdown.
Probably not, although Wolf hasn’t said publicly whether he would sign or veto the bill.
On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, the governor reiterated the same concern he’s expressed for weeks — that opening the economy too quickly could result in a surge of new coronavirus cases, overwhelm hospitals, wipe out progress made by the state-at-home order, and result in an even more battered economy in the long term.
“All of us have to figure out the right cadence,” he said. “How do we get back to work and normal life in a way that is not going to swamp the health care system?”
Wolf has joined an alliance with six other governors of Northeastern states, including New Jersey, Delaware, and New York. The governors have vowed to work together to coordinate a regional approach to economic reopening.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine has also urged caution, noting any relaxation of current orders will a slow, progressive process, perhaps county by county or even municipality by municipality.
If the governor were to veto the bill, the legislature could only override with a two-thirds vote in both chambers, meaning 136 of 203 house members and 34 of 50 senate members would have to vote yes. Currently, the house is split 110 Republicans, 93 Democrats, and the State Senate is split 28 to 21.
As more than 16% of the state’s workforce has filed for unemployment, Republican lawmakers say Pennsylvanians need to get back to work as quickly as possible and the bill provides a clearer path for them do so.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, a central Pennsylvania Republican, argued Wednesday that residents in rural counties have been forced out of work, even though their areas have not reported many coronavirus cases.
“If you’re in Crawford County, you’re in a completely different world than if you’re in Philadelphia today," Corman said. “To treat it as a kind of one-size-fits-all state, the cases don’t reflect that.”
Republicans say the current system is confusing and cumbersome for businesses who wish to apply for a waiver to operate during this time.
“Every business in Pennsylvania needs a clear understanding of what is necessary to once again open its doors,” Rep. Chris Quinn, a Delaware County Republican, said Tuesday in a statement. "Waivers are being granted in a random fashion and two like businesses have no idea why one can remain open and the other must shutter its doors. The current system creates confusion, and confusion in crisis is something we must avoid.”
In voting against the bill, house Democrats argued it prioritizes the economy over public health. House Minority Whip Jordan Harris, a Philadelphia Democrat, was among them.
“Our health-care system cannot handle the type of carnage we would see should our businesses be open,” Harris said Tuesday on the House floor. “We can revive our economy but we cannot revive lives.”