The coronavirus hit the region with its hardest punch yet on Thursday, as all Montgomery County schools were ordered to shut down for two weeks, and a cascade of closures took out venues such as the Wells Fargo Center and the Kimmel Center, canceling events from Philadelphia Orchestra concerts to 76ers games.
In a sweeping “social distancing” measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the illness, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County — where more than half of the state’s cases of the coronavirus have been found — to shutter for two weeks.
“That is the epicenter of this epidemic at this point,” Wolf said at a Thursday afternoon news conference in Harrisburg.
The move, which promised to create disruption and uncertainty for the county’s nearly 830,000 residents, was the state’s first government-mandated school closure. It represented the biggest mass interruption of daily life since Pennsylvania’s first coronavirus diagnosis on Friday.
Across the region Thursday, the virus’s toll began to look increasingly dystopian: Grocery stores were imposing purchase limits. Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic bishops said Catholics, in the midst of Lent, do not have to attend Sunday Mass until further notice. Students at the University of Pennsylvania were packing up under orders to leave campus by Sunday, while the number of schools switching to online classes, extending spring break, or closing for cleaning and preparation continued to grow.
The moves were a microcosm of a national clamp down. Maryland and Ohio became the first states to close all public schools. Disneyland will shut its doors on Saturday. New York moved to ban assemblies of more than 500 people.
Both Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recommended canceling all public gatherings of more than 250 people, while Philadelphia banned all events with 1,000 or more attendees for the next month and urged organizers of gatherings between 250 and 1,000 people to cancel.
“It is crucial at this time that everyone in Philadelphia do their part to reduce the spread of this virus,” said Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “While they may seem inconvenient, these steps are vitally important to protect residents and visitors in our city.”
Philadelphia kept schools open, however, saying the district would evaluate closures on a school-by-school basis if the outbreak worsens. Several Philadelphia schools have more than 1,000 students; Northeast High, the city’s largest school, has 3,500. All school-sponsored trips and large activities were canceled.
Farley said many Philadelphia families lack adequate support to cope with unexpected school closings or rely on free school meals for sustenance. “Without schools open, our young people would be at risk," Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said.
Pennsylvania’s case total rose to 22 and New Jersey’s to 29. The U.S. government expects “thousands more cases,” said Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading the federal government’s response.
Philadelphia, where there is still only one case of the virus, now has 1,000 people under self-quarantine due to travel or known contact with a coronavirus patient, Caroline Johnson, Acting Deputy Health Commissioner, told the city Board of Health during its Thursday meeting. Many do not have symptoms; 45 of them have been tested.
By Wednesday, officials on both sides of the Delaware River had said it was possible the infection could be spreading among their communities: Investigators still have not been able to trace the origins of three presumptive positive cases in the two states.
Efforts to disrupt spread of the virus in Montgomery County were to begin Friday. The county postponed all jury trials, Wolf “strongly recommended” closing all nonessential retail facilities in the county, and county officials urged residents to vote by mail in the upcoming April 28 presidential primary rather than show up to polling places.
Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations in the county will remain open, and essential services including police, fire and EMS will continue operating.
“People need to understand the seriousness with which these decisions were made,” said county commissioners chair Valerie Arkoosh, who said the commissioners “fully support” Wolf’s directives. “We make these decisions because we are looking back at countries where mitigation of the disease is low, and what we see is that there is a window of opportunity where the spread of the disease can be halted, and it was often [done] too late.”
County officials are also temporarily withholding permits for “mass gatherings,” which under county code are defined as large groups congregating outdoors or in temporary structures. The Department of Health said it would issue more guidance for merchants. Some said they were worried about what the governor’s directive could mean.
“We have a lot of questions,” said Ryan Rosenbaum, executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, who feared an economic downturn. “How am I going to pay for day-care? My concerns are shared by barbershops and restaurants and entertainment complexes and insurance counties throughout the county.”
The county now has 13 cases, with four cases announced Thursday. The new patients were a man from Skippack Township and a woman from Conshohocken, who both had been exposed to another patient, and a couple from Lower Merion Township who had traveled to another area of the country where the virus is present, officials said.
Six Chester County police officers were preemptively quarantined because they responded to a police call Sunday along with a Montgomery County police officer who tested positive for the virus this week.
In total, 219 Pennsylvanians have been identified for testing. Of those, 116 have tested negative and 81 tests are pending, said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.
In New Jersey, where officials stopped short of requiring closures or cancellations, six more people tested presumptively positive for the virus.
“We’re as close to mandating it as we felt is necessary at this time,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, noting the governor could ban gatherings in the future. Later Thursday, the state suspended all new jury trials until further notice, and all legislative hearings in Trenton were closed to the public.
Health officials began rating each county’s risk level, assigning Bergen County “moderate” risk with 13 cases and Monmouth County “above minimal, but not quite moderate” with five cases. The risk in all other counties, including those in South Jersey, was rated none to minimal.
Montgomery and Chester County courthouses were implementing restrictive policies meant to prevent the spread of the virus and decrease the number of people assembling in courtrooms, and the Commonwealth Court postponed a slate of oral arguments. The offices of at least two area members of Congress and presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden closed to the public on Thursday; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled the public opening of his local field office.
At the Wells Fargo Center, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games were canceled until further notice and all events through March 31 were postponed. That included Thursday night’s Dan + Shay concert, which was rescheduled for September, and Friday’s sold-out Billie Eilish concert. The arena was closed for a deep cleaning, said Comcast Spectacor. The Kimmel Center, too, closed all its venues and said it would work to reschedule performances.
As the list of canceled events piled up, fear of job losses ran through the hotel, hospitality and food service industries, and officials began to take steps to respond to potentially dramatic social and economic fallout.
Some Philadelphia city council members proposed protections that would ensure workers continued receiving health and paid-time-off benefits and create a temporary moratorium on utility shutoffs, evictions, foreclosures, or tax liens. Mayor James Kenney’s administration also sought Council’s approval for up to $85 million in emergency funding. The Board of Health voted Thursday to implement new regulations for the coronavirus that would allow the city to legally enforce quarantine and isolation.
Hotel managers concerned about hourly employees were discussing what to do as travel grinds to a halt — especially after President President Trump imposed a ban on travelers from Europe on Wednesday evening — and events are nixed or postponed, said Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.
“They are doing their best to make sure that their folks are taken care of,” he said, “but there is not much they can do when you’re looking at rock-bottom occupancy rates."
Pranshu Verma, Vinny Vella, Oona Goodin-Smith, Jeremy Roebuck, Rob Tornoe, Kristen A. Graham, Sam Wood, Laura McCrystal, Sean Collins Walsh, Julia Terruso, Jonathan Tamari, Maddie Hanna, Susan Snyder, Ellie Rushing, Jason Laughlin, Christian Hetrick, Peter Dobrin, and Julie Shaw contributed to this article.