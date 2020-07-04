“As we mourn the loss of Juan and offer support to his family and friends, I hope we all also will honor his memory by taking every precaution to help slow the spread of the virus and keep ourselves and others safe and healthy,” Robin Oliver-Veronesi, Penn State’s senior director of University Health Services, said in the release. “While each of our risk levels are different, this virus has shown that it can have devastating effects on even those who are younger.”