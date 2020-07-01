Modeling good behavior is also a big part of helping teens understand the importance of social distancing, Steinberg said. When parents aren’t doing what they’re asking their teens to do, it’s going to be hard to persuade them, he said. Plus, there are compromises that can be made, like allowing a teen to identify a few of their friends who they know have been quarantined for a socially distanced hangout instead of letting them go to a party with people they’ve never met before.