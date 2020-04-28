Whenever the coronavirus permits Pennsylvania students to return to class, whether it’s September or otherwise, things will look different, Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said Tuesday.
“We’re planning for the best, but we’re preparing for the worst,” said Rivera.
That could mean masks, smaller class sizes, rethinking school transportation, and other things students, teachers and parents have not seen in the past.
“We’re looking at a hybrid staggered model that addresses not only the academic needs of students but also their health needs, and I would encourage parents to think the same way,” Rivera said in a call with reporters.
“When we return back to school, it will not look like the schools we participated in just over a month ago,” the education secretary said.
Summer school could also be affected by the pandemic, Rivera said. Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening the Commonwealth, schools will only be permitted to hold in-person classes when an area is considered in the green zone, with the least amount of restrictions.
