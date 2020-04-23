Gov. Tom Wolf has unveiled a color-coded system that will serve as a road map for the reopening of Pennsylvania counties, all of which are currently shut down due to the coronavirus.
“I am attempting to provide as much certainty as I can," he said Wednesday evening, “even though the virus ultimately controls the calendar for each and every one of us.”
For some more rural areas that are less affected by the virus (read: not Philadelphia or its surrounding suburbs), the gradual, phased reopening process could begin in about two weeks — around Friday, May 8.
Still a little confused? Want more information on exactly what each phase will look like? Let us answer some of your questions.
Wolf calls them red, yellow, and green.
Red marks the most restrictive phase, the one we’re in now, during which non-essential businesses are closed and Pennsylvanians are advised to stay put except for absolutely necessary outings.
The yellow phase is less restrictive than red, and allows for some businesses that can’t operate remotely to call employees back to the workplace as long as they practice social distancing and follow public health guidelines. In this phase, people can travel more freely and see relatives and friends in small group settings. Businesses like gyms, theaters, restaurants would still remain closed.
The green phase comes with no restrictions, although individuals and businesses will still have to follow state and federal recommendations, including those to wear a mask in public.
An area would have to see a declining number of cases for a two-week period before moving from the red to yellow phase or from yellow to green, and the region’s hospitals must have adequate capacity to handle coronavirus patients.
It’s unclear.
Wolf said northwestern and north-central parts of the state will likely reopen first, and his plan indicates case numbers and hospital capacity could be assessed county-by-county, in a similar way to how the shutdown was implemented last month. However, in the Philadelphia region, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were placed under stay-at-home orders on the same day.
In looking at whether an area can reopen, state officials will measure the incidence rate of cases per capita. A county will be considered for reopening if it has had an average of 50 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents per day over a 14-day period. But even if a county meets this criteria, it could be deemed unfit to reopen if it’s near a “hotspot" in another county.
The White House and city officials have disagreed over whether Philadelphia should be considered a hotspot.
It’s also unclear whether county officials could have a say.
For example: Montgomery County, with a population of nearly 831,000, has in recent days reported 50 or less new cases per 100,000 residents. Yet Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and a physician, said last week the county doesn’t plan to reopen until “the number of cases falls to zero or near zero," despite likely having reached its peak earlier this month.
Philadelphia-area hospitals, while not at capacity, have also been among the most taxed in the state.
For sure.
In the red phase:
- Only life-sustaining businesses are open
- Long-term care facilities, prisons, and other group-living settings have restrictions
- All schools are closed for in-person classes, and most child-care facilities are closed
- Stay-at-home orders are in place and large gatherings are prohibited
- Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery
- Only travel if absolutely necessary
In the yellow phase:
- Businesses that have to operate in-person can reopen with safety guidelines in place
- Elsewhere, remote work should continue
- Stay-at-home restrictions are lifted
- Gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited
- Gyms, spas, casinos, theaters, and other similar health and entertainment establishments must remain closed
- In-person retail stores can open but curbside and delivery shopping is “preferable”
- Child-care facilities can open with safety restrictions
- Long-term care facilities, prisons, and other group-living settings still have restrictions
- All schools must remain closed for in-person classes
- Restaurants are still limited to take-out and delivery
In the green phase:
- All businesses can open
- There are no social or work restrictions
- Individuals and businesses must still follow federal and state health guidelines
No.
If cases spike after orders are relaxed, an area may have to go back to a previous stage with tougher restrictions.