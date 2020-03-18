Now, this same type of resistance to COVID-19 worries is all over the place. I have friends still pooh-poohing the “hysteria,” the “hype." But I believe they’re actually really scared of being out of control. I see people on Twitter talking about gullible idiots hiding in their homes, proud to say they’re still leaving the house for whatever reason they can. This reminds me of people who refuse to admit they like a Taylor Swift song. Some claim it’s very American to say, “You can’t tell me what to do,” but it’s also a reaction people have against uniformity, because deep down they’re afraid they’re actually average.