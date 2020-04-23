In announcing that Philadelphia’s coronavirus case total had passed 10,500, city officials said Wednesday that they encountered a surprise when they looked at their updated figures: When the pandemic was peaking earlier this month, they were underestimating the case counts.
During that April 8 to 10 period, about 545 cases were confirmed daily, which was “higher than what we previously thought,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The new counts added 50 or more cases to each of those three days, the Public Health Department said.
The city also announced 23 additional deaths. Of the 1,622 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, 419 have occurred in Philadelphia. New Jersey’s toll passed 5,000 on Wednesday.
But on a refreshingly clear day in terms of weather, the governors of both states talked at least mutedly about their plans for restarting their economies as the rates of case increase continue to decline.
A reset couldn’t happen soon enough for out-of-work Atlantic City casino workers. Hundreds of cooks, dealers, valets, housekeepers, and banquet servers waited in their vehicles, for hours in some cases, in a queue that backed up for miles to pick up food donated by the Community Food Bank of South Jersey.
Officials in both states, however, continued to downplay any high expectations about the pace of reopening their economies.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that when business resumes, “spikes” in coronavirus case numbers are likely.
He said he is conferring with the governors of New York and Connecticut to start a robust “contact-tracing” program that would be a key component of coordinated reopenings.
“This puts us in position to be better prepared for potential spikes as we look to reopen,” Murphy said. “And for spikes many predict will continue through fall into winter.”
He also said that while New Jersey is “grateful” for the nearly $500 billion coronavirus stimulus package being finalized by federal lawmakers, the states need more.
“The choices we will have to make absent federal assistance are dire,” Murphy said. “We are dealing with an unprecedented public health crisis that will be followed by an unprecedented fiscal crisis, one that experts believe will dwarf the Great Recession.”
Murphy also signed legislation ordering hospitals to report demographic data on every person who is admitted to a hospital and dies from the coronavirus. It will be made publicly available and include age, ethnicity, gender, and race.
Across the river, Gov. Tom Wolf said that areas of north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania might see restrictions lifted as early as May 8. Decisions would be based on a region’s meeting guidelines outlined by the White House. They include an incidence of only 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.
It was not clear when the hard-hit southeast portion of the state would get its turn.
The city had about 400 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Farley said, which is about level with the number of daily case totals reported in the last week. That would be a significant drop from the April 8-10 period.
“We hope it stays that that’s the highest point, but we’ll have to watch ... to see if the decline we’re seeing since then continues,” he said.
“Still, though, over 400 cases a day is many cases,” he said. “The virus is still out there."
Philadelphia did add 615 cases to its total on Wednesday; however, that included those confirmed through test results 10 or more days ago, and included people who had not yet been identified as Philadelphia residents, Farley said.
The wait for normality has been especially painful for Philadelphia’s restaurants. Several are appealing for emergency loans, and several restaurateurs have shifted to takeout and delivery, hoping that someday their bars and dining rooms will reopen.
Statewide and nationally, the situation is just as dire. The National Restaurant Association on Monday said that more than eight in 10 restaurant employees in Pennsylvania — at least 332,000 people — have been laid off or furloughed since the beginning of March.
Those who are commuting to work on SEPTA did receive some good news Wednesday when Transport Workers Union Local 234 decided to “postpone” an action that could have disrupted service.
SEPTA wants the city to meet a list of concerns to safeguard workers against the coronavirus, but after Mayor Jim Kenney intervened, union president Willie Brown he said he would allow for “a couple days” to find a resolution.
“No, I’m not satisfied, but again, when the mayor comes in … you can’t just say no,” Brown said.
And renters will be getting a break. Philadelphia’s municipal courts will remain mostly closed through the end of May, and evictions typically processed by those courts are on hold for another month until June 1.
In the looking-up department, President Donald Trump announced that the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels would perform air shows across the country to pay tribute to the front-line workers combating the pandemic.
”This is a tribute to them, to our warriors because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots," he said.
Staff writers Amy S. Rosenberg, Laura McCrystal, Erin Arvedlund, Michael Klein, Erin McCarthy, Diane Mastrull, Ellie Rushing, and Anna Orso contributed to this article.