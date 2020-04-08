Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the region reached new highs with their daily reports of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday; the Garden State closed its parks; and Philadelphia warned of impending “painful” cuts while imploring religious leaders to hold only virtual services during the coming holy days.
Those bleak developments notwithstanding, officials were continuing to see budding, if not quite blooming, signs for optimism that the virus and its insidious siege of anxiety eventually will relent.
While the numbers keep climbing on both sides of the river — up to 240 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 1,232 in New Jersey, including 191 in Philadelphia and its neighboring counties — the case curves have been flattening in both states, which officials attribute to social distancing practices. Nine have died in New Castle County.
Gov. Phil Murphy said he had spoken with Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf and other governors about preliminary plans for a slow return to business.
But he also indicated that the suspension of business as usual will be the routine for a while longer.
“We must not just flatten this curve," he said. "We must crush this curve.” He said his state wasn’t out of the woods yet, and that is why he closed them: He ordered all state forests and state and county parks shut indefinitely.
“We are seeing far too many instances of people gathering in groups in our parks erroneously thinking that since they’re outside, social distancing doesn’t matter,” he said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
New Jersey also announced it was postponing its primary election, scheduled for June 2, to July 7. And Murphy stopped just short of saying that families can forget about graduation ceremonies.
“In my shoes, you wouldn’t be dealing with the facts if I were to say publicly right now you should feel OK about a late May, early June graduation celebration,” he said.
New Jersey on Tuesday reported 232 new coronavirus deaths, the highest of any of its daily reports, although it was unclear when the deaths had occurred. Pennsylvania reported 78, also the highest total in a daily update. The states’ numbers include 47 in the eight-county Philadelphia region, another daily high.
New Jersey’s case count rose above 44,000, and Pennsylvania’s approached 15,000. However, they have not been doubling every one to two days, as they were last week.
While the numbers of cases might drop off, said Thomas W. Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, “the number of deaths will probably continue to rise over the next few days to a couple of weeks.”
One disturbing trend has been “significant increases” in the number of Pennsylvania nursing homes and long-term care centers that have reported at least one positive case of the coronavirus, state officials said. But Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said she didn’t have detailed data.
In Philadelphia, more than 45 firefighters and paramedics have tested positive for the virus, according to department sources, and about 140 firefighters and paramedics are still awaiting test results. The Fire Department has 2,700 firefighters and medics.
SEPTA, which has lost three employees to the coronavirus, is dramatically slashing service and as of Thursday will institute a “lifeline service schedule.” It will be closing subway stations, limiting bus and trolley service, and suspending some Regional Rail lines.
“If you don’t need to be out on the system, I’m begging you, please stay off the system,” said Fran Kelly, SEPTA assistant general manager for public and government affairs.
Realistically, people simply don’t have many places to go with so many businesses and institutions shut down because of the pandemic.
And the fallout has hit the city’s tax coffers profoundly. Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that the city stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars, forcing severe budget cuts and service reductions.
He said the losses would force the city to make decisions “the likes of which have never been needed.
“To what degree, we don’t yet know,” he said at a news conference. “But it will affect things that people care about and expect from their city government. I know full well that any reductions in city services will be painful.”
Kenney will scrap the $5.2 billion spending plan that he proposed to City Council in March for the coming fiscal year, and will present a new budget plan to Council on May 1.
An analysis by the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) found that the city could lose up to $400 million in revenue in the current quarter, which ends June 30.
Not surprisingly, Americans’ outlook on health and the economy has taken a steep downturn in recent weeks. The survey of 1, people found just under 40% losing work or income because of the coronavirus. Anxiety of affording health care increased, along with mental-health problems.
That said, the poll found a sharp increase in the number of people who are taking recommended precautions to protect against contracting the virus. More than 90% of respondents said they are taking measures such as canceling travel plans, skipping group events, and staying home from work.
That has been quite evident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where traffic has dropped 76.5% since residents were told to stay home and commercial vehicle traffic has decreased by 27.5%, state police said, adding that Pennsylvanians are “getting the message” on social distancing.
“The mitigation strategies we believe are beginning to work,” Lt. Col. Scott Price told reporters on a phone call.
And Pennsylvania anglers received some good news Tuesday with the announcement that trout season had begun, almost two weeks earlier than scheduled.
The state said it moved up the date to discourage a concentration of people gathering on its traditional opening day, to minimize travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked.
The state suggests wearing face masks, keeping at least six feet away from other anglers, and not sharing fishing gear.
The coronavirus has not deterred the Easter Bunny, a.k.a. Aaron Talasnik, 42, who wears a bunny costume while walking dog Charlie in Center City.
“I think a lot of people right now are struggling," he said.
“I can’t afford to help financially, and I am not a doctor or nurse. I see this as a way to brighten people’s day."
Contributing to this article were staff writers John Duchneskie, Maddie Hanna, Patricia Madej, Laura McCrystal, Justine McDaniel, Mike Newall, Anna Orso, Ellie Rushing, and Pranshu Verma.