Mayor Jim Kenney, beginning his fifth year as mayor, delivered a $5.2 billion budget to City Council that contains no tax hikes but would continue the spending increases of his first term.
Kenney highlighted proposed spending increases for education, including a program to make the Community College of Philadelphia free for some students; and programs to reduce gun violence by working with new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw; offer rental assistance or cash stipends to residents in poverty; and expand residential street sweeping.
But the budget was not the top issue in City Council’s chambers Thursday. Kenney took the podium minutes after Council passed a resolution condemning the nonprofit Safehouse and the city for attempting to open a safe injection site in South Philadelphia without first gathering community input, and urging a pause in further planning for additional sites. It passed 15-2, with Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks voting against it.
The room’s balconies were packed Thursday with protesters both for and against supervised injection sites, galvanized by the announcement and quick cancellation of the planned South Philadelphia site last week.
Kenney acknowledged last week’s controversy, which included vocal opposition from several members of Council, but vowed to continue his support for supervised injection sites.
“While I understand that some of you disagree with the policy, and have concerns with how and when community members were consulted,” Kenney said, “we will continue to work with advocates to support opening overdose prevention sites to save lives and help connect people to treatment.”
If approved, Kenney’s fiscal year 2021 budget proposal would translate to a 29% increase in city spending since he took office.
City Council, which unveiled its own action plan to reduce poverty this week, will hold budget hearings in the coming months and must finalize a budget by the time the current fiscal year ends June 30.
Despite the spending jumps, Kenney’s first budget of his second term marks a contrast from the start of his first term, when he asked Council to approve an ambitious and controversial tax on soda to fund pre-K, community schools, and improvements to parks, recreation centers, and libraries.
“It is possible that on some things, we may not agree,” Kenney told Council, according to his prepared remarks, adding, “I am confident that none of us will lose sight of the greater goal we all share — to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner, healthier, and to give our children a chance to achieve their dreams.”
