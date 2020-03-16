What gave me hope everyday was the spirit, resilience and commitment of my fellow Philadelphians that we were all in this together – what we called a “shared sacrifice.” I knew and believed that every day, if we were honest with Philadelphians about why we were proposing what we were proposing, if we exhibited good and sound judgement, if we communicated regularly and firmly, if we showed in our actions, words and deeds that we understood the pain and hardship of our requests for their sacrifices, that most of our citizens would understand. Even if they complained about our proposals and ideas, they knew we cared about their safety and welfare — even if it was painful, inconvenient or aggravating. That’s called leadership.