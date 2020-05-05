The New Kensington Community Development Corporation is raffling off $10, $20, $50 and $100 gift cards to participants, who can enter by posting before and after photos to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #safespringcleanup, and tagging @NKCDC. Those entering will get three chances to win, and the block with the most submissions will also get a prize. (Those not on social media can upload before and after cleanup pictures to a Google Doc.)