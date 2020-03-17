Some of my riders do tough but essential work in nursing homes and hospitals. One lady had a 30 minute commute from Delco to Montco on a Saturday morning. She was on her way to a 16-hour shift, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., as an aide at a skilled nursing facility. She started doing back-to-back long Saturdays and Sundays because she’d just enrolled in the nursing program at Delaware County Community College and needed weekdays free. I asked her if she packed all her meals to get through 16-hour shifts. She said, “I just eat protein bars. With the type of stuff I have to do, I’m not interested in food at work.” Very matter-of-fact.