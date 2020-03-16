Philadelphia will order all non-essential businesses shut down by 5 p.m. on Monday, and will also shut down all non-essential city services this week, officials said, in the city’s most aggressive steps yet to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants will have to be take-out only. City government offices will be closed to the public, and only essential government employees will report to work.
“These changes will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at City Hall.
Philadelphia’s First Judicial District also announced it will suspend all non-emergency court proceedings for the rest of the month.
