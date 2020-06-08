The medical community has been lobbying in recent years to include pregnant and breast-feeding women in clinical research, and the coronavirus pandemic has heightened the need. In March, for example, the Coalition to Advance Maternal Therapeutics — made up of 20 medical and advocacy groups — wrote to leaders of the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to urge inclusion of such women in “all research for the development of vaccines and therapeutics" for COVID-19.