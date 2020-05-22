Edelman and a business partner thought of the idea after they struggled to buy protective masks themselves, he said, and then ended up with a surplus. They installed their first mask vending machine in New York’s Lower East Side last month, he said, and have since expanded to four other locations across New York City. As he talked with a reporter on Friday morning, Edelman, 30, was heading to another installation on Coney Island, Brooklyn’s popular summertime destination, in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.