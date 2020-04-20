Facebook has removed events promoting anti-shutdown rallies in New Jersey, California, and Nebraska following complaints they violate lockdown rules put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
But the social media site has yet to take down events promoting a planned protest in Harrisburg on Monday afternoon.
“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”
According to the spokesperson, Facebook has reached out to the Commonwealth for guidance on whether today’s event and similar protests are permitted under Wolf’s order.
Pennsylvania officials have advised against Monday’s gathering, which was organized in part by Ohio gun activist Chris Dorr, who created a Facebook group called “Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine.” Troy Thompson, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, pointed out the Capitol complex is closed and public gatherings are not permitted.
"If you come to Harrisburg and you’re not practicing social distancing, then you are putting all of yourselves at risk,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, said Thursday. “So if a gathering like that happens and they’re not practicing social distancing … then they will be more at risk for contracting the dangerous virus.”
Annamarie Scannapieco, an ER nurse from Montgomery County running for a state representative seat in the 147th District, helped plan today’s rally and told the Inquirer she hopes people stay in their cars and wear masks.
“Our goal is for a peaceful, responsible, safe rally. Our thought is that people will stay in their cars and practice social distancing," Scannapieco said. “We’re rallying behind the people who are suffering, who are scared or terrified and don’t want to lose their homes. We’re all in this together.”
Anti-lockdown protests have sprouted up across the country, largely in states with Democratic governors. Trump himself has encouraged the protesters to “LIBERATE” states and called the protesters “very responsible people,” despite his own guidelines encouraging citizens to “listen and follow all directions from your state and local authorities” and to “avoid social gatherings” with more than 10 people.
Anthony Fauci, a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is calling on demonstrators to heed social distancing guidelines and not gather in large groups to protest stay-at-home orders.
“Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said during an interview on Good Morning America Monday. “If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back. So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire.”