A report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control found that the fatality rate for people with coronavirus was under 0.5% for people under age 50. But it rose to 3.6% for 60- to 69-year-olds, 8% for 70- to 79-year-olds, and a whopping 14.8% for people 80 and older. (Those rates are likely inflated because many people with mild coronavirus have not been identified.)