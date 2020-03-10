Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go ahead as planned Sunday, the COVID-19 coronavirus be damned — so far.
The same holds true in New York, where the parade is held on the actual saint’s day and claims to be the oldest continuous celebration honoring the Irish bishop dating back to 1762, and in Chicago, where the wearing of the green is set for Saturday.
But Dublin, where the parade is a relatively new tradition, and the Irish-American stronghold of Boston are among those that have canceled their marches out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“The parade is still on and not canceled !!!!” the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association posted on its website.
Michael J. Bradley, the longtime former director of the parade and this year’s grand marshal, said the organizers would rely in the judgment of city government and health officials on whether to postpone the parade.
“They’re the professionals, we’re not the professionals,” he said. “We’ll support any decision they make.”
As for those planning to attend, he said, “We urge everyone to take the precautions that everyone is telling them to.”
Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is not considering canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“If we had a major outbreak and we had 100 new cases in Philadelphia today or tomorrow, yeah, but that hasn’t happened and I won’t speculate that it’s going to happen,” he said,
The Philadelphia parade, which dates back to 1771, claims to be the second oldest in the country and its organizers say it’s No. 1 rule is to march rain or shine.
Nothing is said about epidemics and in that regard Philly has a dubious reputation when it comes to parades and disease.
History has long noted that a War Bond Parade on Broad Street in 1918 helped to spread the flu that claimed the lives of 12,000 Philadelphians. Doctors had advised against the parade but they could not counter the war fever gripping the city.
City health officials in the meantime are urging St. Paddy’s Day parade goers — and everyone else — to adhere to measures to protect themselves and others: wash your hands regularly and try to keep them away from your face, keep a safe distance from others, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you don’t feel well.