Two days after a Delaware County group home moved COVID-19 positive patients into a former school in Swarthmore, the borough sued the organization, asking a judge to halt the use of the facility for such purposes.
On Tuesday, Swarthmore filed a complaint against Children and Adults Disability and Educational Services, or CADES, which is based in the borough and operates more than 30 residential group homes across Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties.
CADES says it’s using the space to isolate residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, but who would not be admitted to the hospital or who were already discharged.
The borough argued the former elementary school on CADES’ property at 401 Rutgers Ave. is being used as a medical and residential facility, which it isn’t zoned for. The borough said in the complaint it believes CADES could house “as few as 20 and as many as 50” COVID-19 positive residents in the space, typically used by the organization for educational activities and adult day care, suspended amid the pandemic.
It’s unclear how many patients are currently in the building. A letter from CADES to Swarthmore officials on Sunday said it was moving three patients to the facility that day, and that a clinical director and administrator would be on site at all times.
Delaware County Councilmember Christine Reuther said the county is concerned the litigation could distract CADES, a 60-year-old nonprofit, from caring for its medically-fragile population, which she said the organization is well-advised and supplied to do.
She said she also worries it’s spreading fear that housing COVID-19 positive patients in Swarthmore means there is an increased risk in the community. But she said the residents won’t be going in and out of the building and shouldn’t be stigmatized.
“We don’t need to be afraid. We need to be prepared,” she said. “I applaud CADES for being proactive in both isolating their COVID-positive patients and maximizing their ability to staff their population.”
Swarthmore Mayor Marty Spiegel declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. Borough solicitor Robert Scott said only that a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Delaware County court.
CADES and longterm care facilities in Delaware County, which does not have its own health department, are regulated by the state.
The battle is an example of how group homes and longterm care centers in Pennsylvania are managing the spread of the virus in their facilities, which often house the elderly or people with underlying conditions — populations that are at a high risk of contracting and becoming ill from the virus — in tight quarters.
Many are facing severe staffing challenges. Earlier this week, a Montgomery County nursing home evacuated more than 30 residents to the Lehigh Valley after dozens of staffers called out sick.
The coronavirus has spread rapidly through nursing and group homes nationwide. About half of the coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania were residents of such facilities, and according to the Department of Health, there have been more than 3,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths across more than 300 nursing and personal care homes.
About 300 of those cases are in Delaware County, across 34 distinct locations. Reuther said the situation with CADES has promoted a larger discussion among Delaware County officials about how to more proactively support longterm care facilities facing challenges with both staffing levels and housing vulnerable residents.
The coronavirus was detected among CADES staff as early as March 23, when CADES CEO Julie Alleman wrote in a letter to families that a member of the organization’s senior leadership team had tested positive and was self-quarantining.
Alleman, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, also wrote in the letter that the organization was working with local and state officials to implement stronger safeguards for residents and staff, including temperature screenings and disinfection plans.