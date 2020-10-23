This year, Telling Your Health Story is changing to suit the times. We’ll meet for two half-days (Nov. 13-14), and we will meet virtually. Why two days? First, because Zoom fatigue is real and a full day of virtual learning is just too much. And second, because this year, our friends at First Person Arts and Penn Nursing will be teaching us on Friday the secrets of live, in-person storytelling — and on Saturday we will end the event with our first ever Inquirer Health Story Slam so you can flex those new muscles.