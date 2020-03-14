Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all K-12 schools statewide to close for two weeks, providing a dose of clarity for families and school leaders trying to navigate the coronavirus threat — and bringing the impact of the virus to the doorsteps of millions of Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania became the eighth state to shutter its schools, following Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and others. The directive applies to public and charter schools and also encourages private schools to close.
The governor’s decision was influenced by “ripple effects” of his Thursday order to close all schools in Montgomery County, which threw adjacent areas into chaos since so many teachers live in one county, but work in another.
The region’s response to the spread of the virus escalated as more bosses told employees to work from home, some courts and local governments curtailed operations, and hospitals, nursing home, and prisons restricted or banned visitors — measures aimed at stemming the spread of the illness. The coronavirus at minimum has infected more than 1,700 people in the U.S. and has killed about 5,000 worldwide.
"Please, stay calm,” Wolf implored Pennsylvanians, “and by all means, stay home."
In Philadelphia, all museums on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum, the Barnes Foundation, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, and the Franklin Institute — said they would close for at least two weeks beginning Saturday.
In New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy did not order school closures Friday but acknowledged they were “an inevitability,” Camden City, Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, and Gibbsboro school districts all said they would close for two weeks. Burlington County announced that its schools would close for one month starting Monday.
Delaware Gov. John Carney also told schools statewide to close for two weeks.
New Jersey’s number of cases nearly doubled from Thursday to Friday, reaching 50 statewide, including one new diagnosis in Camden County. Pennsylvania officials tallied 41 cases of coronavirus, with new cases announced Friday in multiple counties. Montgomery County, which Wolf has called the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, reached 18 cases; Chester County got its first.
Wolf said he was expanding the social distancing measures he had recommended for Montgomery County to neighboring Delaware County — where five new cases were announced Friday. Though he said at a news conference that the state would not enforce any closures, he had been urging gyms, community centers, and entertainment venues to close and recommended “nonessential” retail businesses shut their doors for two weeks.
“It’s so important that we all heed this advice,” Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer told residents Friday night. “We can learn from other countries and stay ahead of the spread of the virus.”
Chester County officials became the first in the area to enact a plan for only “essential” county operations. About three-quarters of county employees will not need to report to work beginning Saturday, said county leaders, who also closed libraries, county parks, and trails. Delaware and Camden Counties were also making plans to operate with reduced staff in coming days.
“All of these measures may make things inconvenient for a time,” Chester County Commissioners Chair Marian Moskowitz said, “but we believe the short-term pain will result in long-term gain.”
But in Philadelphia, even as schools shut down, officials said they were not cutting back any other services or restricting prison visits. Court trials were scheduled to continue as usual.
“My responsibility is to give all these talented people that work for the administration and the district the latitude and the ability to do their jobs,” said Mayor James Kenney. "We’ve never been through this before at this level, and we’re doing our best hour by hour.”
Wolf said his call to close schools statewide came after he "was convinced by educators” that the measure could curb the spread of infection. The state's largest teachers union and associations representing school boards and administrators praised the governor.
"I think it's the right decision, without a doubt," said Christopher Marchese, superintendent of Avon Grove School District in Chester County. “It was just a matter of time before we got to this point.”
The state planned to seek waivers for federal standardized testing, said state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, and had received permission from the U.S. Department of Education to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students through “a drive-through or grab and go” method.
Some districts were attempting to make such plans; in Cheltenham, leaders had already announced grab-and-go bags for families, to be provided the next two Wednesdays at the district’s administration building.
Wolf also released districts from compliance with the state's requirement that they provide 180 instructional days. As a result, a number of districts said they would not be mandating schoolwork during the closures.
"I want everyone to just stop, take a breath, reconnect with their families," said Maureen Reusche, superintendent of the Haverford Township School District. She said administrators would "reconvene Monday afternoon with a clearer mind" to plan next steps.
Villanova University, which had previously said classes would move online until April 3, told students to leave campus by Sunday. At Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania, some campus members were alerted that they could have been exposed to the coronavirus in past days.
Beyond schools, the lockdown spread: Federal courts in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware County courts, like Montgomery County, suspended new trials; three of Philadelphia’s largest employees — Comcast, Independence Blue Cross, and the University of Pennsylvania — told employees to work from home; visits to Pennsylvania state prisons were barred for two weeks.
Philadelphia electric and natural gas utility Peco, New Jersey’s PSE & G, and Atlantic City Electric all suspended utility shut-offs. Philadelphia sheriff sales scheduled for the next two weeks have been postponed, according to a court order issued Friday.
And everywhere, officials and community leaders were consumed with responding to the fast-changing crisis.
“The closest thing this compares to is Superstorm Sandy,” said the New Jersey governor’s director of recovery efforts, Daniel Kelly, referring to the 2012 hurricane that ravaged the state. “But even Sandy, there’s a certain playbook. This is difficult [because] the storm hasn’t fully, fully hit yet.”
Staff writers Ellie Silverman, Vinny Vella, Pranshu Verma, Susan Snyder, Anna Orso, Erin McCarthy, Jeremy Roebuck, Samantha Melamed, Sarah Gantz, Melanie Burney, Christian Hetrick, and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA contributed to this article.