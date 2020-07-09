The WHO’s updated scientific brief stressed that evidence of airborne transmission is inconclusive: ”Some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, combined with droplet transmission, for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes. In these events, short-range aerosol transmission … cannot be ruled out. However, the detailed investigations of these clusters suggest that droplet and fomite [object] transmission could also explain human-to-human transmission within these clusters. Further, the close contact environments of these clusters may have facilitated transmission from a small number of cases to many other people (e.g., superspreading event).”