Assuming that there will not initially be enough COVID-19 vaccine available for everybody who wants it, an advisory group Tuesday laid out its draft framework for how the scarce resource should be divvied up.
A committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine proposed delivering the shots in four phases.
The first group would include medical workers with direct exposure to the virus. This includes people in direct patient care, along with transport and environmental services workers. People who live and work in nursing homes would also be in the first phase, as would first responders. People at especially high risk for serious illness because of chronic health conditions like cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, diabetes and obesity would also get priority, but the group did not specify exactly how. There likely won’t be enough vaccine at first for all the Americans who have chronic medical problems that seriously raise risk for serious COVID-19.
A comment period on the 114-page “discussion draft” began immediately and was to last only through this week — four days. There will also be a five-hour, online public listening session Wednesday.
The mission of the academies, which are composed of top scientists, is to provide independent, objective advice to guide policy.
The National Academy of Medicine, at the behest of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), created the expert panel to study allocation. The 18-member committee is heavy on epidemiologists, but also includes a health economist, a geriatrician, bioethicists and foundation leaders. Traditionally, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends who should get vaccines, and it has been discussing since April how to allocate a new coronavirus shot. Its recommendations are expected later this month.
At the Academy panel’s first meeting in July, Victor Dzau, the academy’s president, said he expected final recommendations from that group by late September to early October.
NIH director Francis Collins, said at that meeting that this issue is so complex that the nation can benefit from extra “deep thinkers.”
“This is going to be controversial,” he said. “Not everybody is going to like the answer.”
Eddy Bresnitz, a former deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health who is now advising the department on coronavirus response, said he thinks the advisory groups will both be valuable. “I think that these are going to be in some ways synergistic or complementary,” he said.
In the report, the Academy committee said its framework is mean to “guide” ACIP.
In deciding who gets a vaccine first, experts and government officials need to weigh its likely effect on spread of disease, on preventing serious illness and death, and how well it works in different groups. If it’s markedly more effective in younger people, for example, it might be better to target them even if the elderly are most likely to die from the disease. Because the disease has disproportionately affected Blacks and Latinos, there’s an argument for making it easier for people of color to be vaccinated.
The Academy committee said that “mitigation of health inequities” is one of its goals. It said it was taking into account work environments, living arrangements and social determinants of health that may increase risk of certain chronic health problems and place an outsized burden of sickness and death on people of color.
The vaccine discussions come at a time when many Americans are worried about the role politics is playing in the nation’s response to the new virus. A new survey from STAT, a health news site, and Harris Poll, found that 78% of Americans think the approval process for a new COVID-19 vaccine is being driven more by politics than science. About one-third of the adults surveyed were in no rush to get a new vaccine, but 67% said they would like to get one as soon as it’s available.
In its second phase, the Academy committee included more people with underlying health problems, more older adults, teachers and school staff, along with people who live and work in prisons, group homes and homeless shelters. Some essential workers could get shots in this phase.
The third phase includes more essential workers. Children (if they’ve been included in clinical trials) and young adults would also get shots because of their role in spreading disease.
The last phase is the healthy people who are left. If there’s still a vaccine shortage, the committee suggested using a lottery.
Along with figuring out who gets the doses, public health officials will be faced with distribution challenges. Two of the vaccines farthest along in development, made by Moderna and Pfizer, require two doses given three to four weeks apart. Both must be stored at extremely low temperatures.
AstraZeneca announced the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine this week.
During the most recent ACIP meeting, chairman Jose Romero, , professor of pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said the need for cold storage could make it harder to distribute vaccine in rural areas.
ACIP has been in general agreement that some health care workers and those with underlying health problems should be first in line. Modeling discussed at its last meeting found that vaccinating nursing home staff was more effective at reducing viral spread and death than vaccinating residents. In general, younger people mount a strong immune response after vaccination than the aged. In addition, infected staff members, who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at home and who often work in more than one facility, are where most nursing home outbreaks start.
Bresnitz, who attended the recent ACIP meeting, said one committee member said acceptance of the vaccine by health care workers might make other people more confident about getting it.
At the ACIP meeting, Kathleen Dooling, a doctor who works for the CDC, asked the committee to assume that there may be a total of 3 million doses of the two vaccines available in October, 10- to 20 million in November and 35 to 45 million doses in December. [This is hypothetical; there’s no guarantee of a vaccine being ready so soon.]
This would fall short of the number of people who might be at high priority for a vaccine: 17 to 20 million healthcare worker with either direct or indirect exposure to the virus, 60 to 80 million essential workers, more than 100 million American adults with health conditions that put them at high risk and 63 million people aged 65 and older. Some of those groups overlap.
Bresnitz pointed out that a Department of Homeland Security document lists seven, single-spaced pages of categories of essential workers.