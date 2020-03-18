The Chinese government is even attempting to argue that the disease didn’t originate in Wuhan. An official spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tweeted that “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.” (This is more official than the suggestion of Sen. Tom Cotton that the virus might be Chinese bio-warfare. But it is probably in part an unfortunate response to Trump’s calling the disease the “Chinese virus,” which has more of a racist tinge than his use of “Wuhan virus.” In other words, each side now politicizing the virus, with the Chinese hitting harder).