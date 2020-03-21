View this post on Instagram

Keep calm and wash your hands.✨Take the 20 seconds of lathering as an opportunity for mindfulness by repeating a positive affirmation or mantra in your mind. 🧼🙏🏼 Once your hands are clean and dry be sure to moisturize! Dry cracked hands are more susceptible to infection than healthy hydrated skin with a good functioning barrier. *Swipe for some of our favorite hand care products.