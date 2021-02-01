In December, Wodarg and a former Pfizer employee petitioned the European Medicines Agency — Europe’s version of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — to delay approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. They speculated that because the vaccine triggers disease-fighting antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein, it might trigger an immune response against a protein called syncytin-1, which is involved in the formation of the human placenta. No placenta means no pregnancy, which means infertility.