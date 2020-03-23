All week, even as the true meaning of this crisis slowly began to sink in, runners continued to hurtle down the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive trails in twos and fours — an infinite marathon. People gathered in their usual packs to watch their pets loping and scampering across the city’s dog parks. At both Schuylkill Park in Center City and Norris Square in North Philadelphia, I saw teens playing aggressive games of pickup basketball, with frequent body blocks and plenty of sharp elbow jabs. Kenney complained that people were even holding barbecues in Fairmount Park. My Fitler Square neighbors were guilty of pushing the limits, too. We organized a “Quarantini Hour” on Saturday evening. It was supposed to be a stoop party where we chatted from the safety of our front steps. But without even realizing it, we drifted into close conversational groups.