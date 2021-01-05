Paradoxically, many of the symptoms we experience during an infection are not from the germ itself but rather from our immune system’s response. Examples of such responses include fever and increased mucus production, as well as headache, fatigue and chills. So it makes sense that after getting a COVID-19 vaccine that awakened the immune system, recipients felt the effects; that meant the vaccine was doing its job. The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are typically short-lived and predictable, but the potential complications of the disease are unpredictable and can be deadly. My first patient diagnosed with COVID was a woman who had metastatic lung cancer. She had been doing very well for two years on immunotherapy. She was unknowingly exposed to the virus by a family member, and she was dead just a week later. I wish this vaccine had been available to her.