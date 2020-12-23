Public health authorities in Great Britain have warned people with a history of anaphylactic attacks to hold off getting the shots. United States officials say the shots are mostly OK for this population in controlled settings where people can be observed for 30 minutes after getting the injection and treatment is available quickly. Those who have had bad reactions to specific COVID-19 vaccine ingredients are an exception and those who have had allergic responses to other vaccines should talk with their doctors, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.