Before the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna two-shot vaccines were authorized in December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, states, and jurisdictions such as Philadelphia spent months drafting a priority system to make sure the initial limited supply of vaccine reaches those who need it most. Phase 1a included nursing home residents as well as health-care workers. Phase 1b was to include essential workers such as teachers and those age 75 and up.