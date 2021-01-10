Stewart-King, who got her first shot at the nursing home, hopes the numbers will improve after two more scheduled clinics. The first CVS visit was a surprise. She had told the staff to expect it in January, but got a text on Dec. 28 saying the vaccination team was coming the next day. Plus, staffing is low on Sundays. And CVS worked from 11 to 5, not convenient hours for the night shift. She thinks workers will be more open to the vaccines now that colleagues have led the way.