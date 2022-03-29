The BA.2 subvariant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States and the Northeast, new CDC data showed Tuesday — meaning an uptick in cases could be around the corner, just after COVID-19 spread had reached its lowest level since July.

In New Jersey, BA.2 is already contributing to a slight increase in new infections, the state medical director said.

In New Jersey, the strain is already contributing to a slight increase in new cases, the state medical director said, though officials haven’t “yet seen any indication” it will cause a large surge.

Currently causing a surge in Europe, the subvariant — a version of omicron — is more contagious, but isn’t known to cause more severe illness. Public health officials locally and nationally have said they expect an increase in infections but believe BA.2 may not cause a major wave.

The BA.2 strain accounted for nearly 55% of cases in the United States last week, the CDC data showed, with the earlier strain of omicron accounting for 40%. BA.2 has slowly been gaining dominance for the last six weeks, according to the federal data.

“Based on what we’re seeing in Europe, we’re expecting to see a rise in cases in the United States as the BA.2 variant spreads,” said Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow.

But, he noted, cases generally rise exponentially as a new strain becomes dominant, which has not yet been seen with BA.2. City health officials hope high levels of vaccination and the “extraordinarily large” number of people who were infected with omicron will help stave off a surge, though it’s impossible to predict.

Sequencing to determine what share of cases in Philadelphia are BA.2 is still in progress, he said. In the region containing Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., BA.2 made up just over half of cases in the last week.

In New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, BA.2 accounted for 71% of the last week’s cases, according to the CDC. New Jersey’s daily average number of new cases has increased slightly over the last several days, with the daily average above 1,000 on Monday, compared to about 825 a week earlier.