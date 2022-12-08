The Philadelphia region has seen increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the two weeks after Thanksgiving, local and national health data showed.

The increase tracks with trends seen after holiday gatherings earlier in the pandemic, but at a far smaller scale. Nationally, cases increased 28% and hospitalizations 29% over the past two weeks. But in total numbers, far fewer people are suffering from COVID than in the early December timeframe in prior years.

The United States reported an average of 54,369 daily cases Wednesday. That’s about half the cases recorded around the same time last year, when the nation reported more than 119,000 daily cases, and more than 204,000 cases in Dec. 2020. But today’s publicly reported test results likely reflect a significant undercount, as more people are testing for COVID using home tests, which are rarely reported to public health agencies, or not testing at all.

Hospitalization counts are also much lower than in past years. About 40% fewer people are now hospitalized with the virus than there were at this time last year, and a third as many as were hospitalized in early December two years ago.

Average daily deaths have declined by 10% over the past two weeks to about 287 per day. That compares to an average of 1,263 people dying daily at this time a year ago each day of COVID.

The situation in Philadelphia mirrors the national picture.

“There is a lot of infection,” Cheryl Bettigole, the Philadelphia Health Commissioner, said in an interview Wednesday. “Not a huge amount of hospitalizations. Not huge numbers of deaths.”

Health officials are encouraging people again take precautions to avoid contracting or spreading COVID. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week urged people to wear masks indoors and on public transit, because of the risk from COVID, RSV, and flu.

Speaking in Philadelphia Tuesday at the Bloomberg American Health Summit, she also encouraged people to get flu shots and COVID boosters. Fewer than 33% of people over the age of 65 have received the latest bivalent booster shot, a population typically more susceptible to serious consequences from a COVID infection, she said.

Here’s a look at this week’s COVID numbers:

Pa. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,580

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +11%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,760

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +11%

Total deaths: 48,387

Philly COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 212

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +31%

Daily average hospitalizations: 363

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +3%

Total deaths: 5,397 (as of Nov. 5)

N.J. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 2,323

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +40%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,290

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +25%

Total deaths: 35,205

Data Sources: New York Times COVID data tracker; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Health. Numbers are updated as of Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Staff Writer Abraham Gutman contributed to this article.