Fraimow: There are several reasons why that’s not a great strategy. Even though the risk of serious disease in younger individuals is lower than in older individuals or the immunocompromised, there are still people in that group who get severely ill and die. We’re not great at separating out people who aren’t at risk from people who are at risk. For example, if a lot of disease spreading among college students, most of whom who will be fine with the virus, we have to consider that they all have families and contacts. Some of those people will get infected, and they may then infect other people who are at risk. Another problem is that we don’t fully understand what the duration of immunity is. All those things create some concerns about how this concept of herd immunity works.