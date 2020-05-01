Though it’s still a fairly unusual occurrence, more people Randle’s age and younger appear to have suffered strokes as a result of infection with the coronavirus. The connections between the virus and strokes are just beginning to be understood, but seem related to blood clots that form at a shockingly high rate in certain patients. Clots cause strokes when they block blood flow to the brain, and in COVID patients, these strokes may be especially dangerous and hard to treat.