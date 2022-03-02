The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen everywhere, in ways big and small. But the effects that have been the most devastating are also sometimes invisible to the larger public: The deaths of the people we’ve lost.
As we near the second anniversary of the pandemic’s start in the United States, we’d like to hear from readers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware about the experience of grief during a pandemic, coping with personal tragedy as the COVID trends go up and down, and what you think others don’t understand about loss to COVID-19. How do you react to the idea of “moving on” from the pandemic? Whether you lost someone early on or recently, how have you coped as the pandemic has extended? How have you grieved?
We’d like to hear from you. If you’re willing to be contacted by a reporter, please leave your name and information below.